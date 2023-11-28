BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chick-fil-A has proposed building another Western New York location which, if approved, could become the region’s sixth.

The popular fast food chicken company recently submitted a proposal for a restaurant at 6610 Niagara Falls Blvd. in the city of Niagara Falls.

According to recent meeting minutes from the Niagara County Planning Board, Chick-fil-A wants to demolish the existing building on the site and construct a 5,000 square foot space with a drive-thru and 51 parking spaces.

The planning board heard Chick-fil-A’s request to review the company’s proposed site plan at a Nov. 20 meeting.

The Niagara Falls restaurant could join two other locations currently being developed in the WNY area.

According to a document from the Town of Clarence Planning Board, a location at 5017 Transit Rd. in the town was proposed last November. A location in the Delaware Consumer Square plaza in North Buffalo has been in the works since 2021.