Christmas presents stolen from Airbnb in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Not the way a family was expecting their holiday vacation to go, especially since some of their relatives are visiting from South Africa.

They came back to their Airbnb to find all of their presents and luggage gone.

Sandra Mpofu tells News 4 she and her family booked an Airbnb in Niagara Falls on the American side.

She says they arrived yesterday and put their luggage and Christmas presents away and went to dinner.

When they got back a few hours later she says everything was gone including the TV inside the home.

They called Niagara Falls Police and the Airbnb host.

“Because our family is from South Africa and we just wanted to have a good Christmas together and enjoy the company with each other so for this to happen right before Christmas is like overwhelming and really disappointing, to be honest,” Mpofu said.

She says thieves also stole her dad’s insulin which was in a backpack inside one of the rooms.

Mpofu says the Airbnb host did offer them another place to stay but they decided to stay at a hotel instead.

An Airbnb spokesperson tells me they are working with the family and will give a full refund for the booking.

They’re also working on reimbursements for what was stolen.