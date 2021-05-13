‘Cities RISE Loan’ program helping Niagara Falls homeowners bring houses up to code

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Homeowners in Niagara Falls are getting a helping hand to bring their houses up to code.

Mayor Rob Restaino kicked off the “Cities RISE Loan” program Thursday. The initiative is funded through the state attorney general’s office.

The program gives people the money needed to fix potential code violations while also giving the homes more curb appeal.

“Very little is accomplished when the only thing that we do is cite people and send them court sometimes is the only way out if we can get homeowners in their owned, occupied properties to get those improvements, we can help along are we think that’s a much more productive way of using our resources,” said Mayor Restaino.

This loan finances 100% of renovations up to $15,000.

You can get an application through the City of Niagara Falls Community Development Department.