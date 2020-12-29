City encourages residents to call Niagara Falls Water Board to make sure payments were recorded

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls residents who paid their water bill this month may want to call the city’s Water Board in order to make sure their payments were recorded.

On Tuesday morning, the city shared a notice, advising residents to do this. They say that because of technical difficulties at the Niagara Falls Water Board, payments made at City Hall can’t be electronically transmitted over there at this time.

It is not clear when the issues will be resolved, but all payments made to City Hall have been physically delivered to the Water Board.

The Water Board can be reached by calling (716) 283-9770.