City of Niagara Falls Councilman Andrew Touma to retire at the end of March

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– The City of Niagara Falls says Councilman Andrew Touma will retire at the end of March.

Touma announced his decision to retire at a city council meeting Wednesday evening. His last day on the job will be March 31.

He’s been a Niagara Falls Councilman since 2014.

The councilman said he’s tried to make a difference for the city he holds close to his heart. Touma announced he is leaving to take on a leadership role in the Niagara Falls City School District.

“The reason for my departure is to pursue a leadership role in the Niagara Falls City School District. This is my 27th year in education, 26 of which have been spent in the NFCSD. I was an Assistant Principal in the North Tonawanda School District for one year. It has been my career goal for well over a decade and a half now to obtain an administrative position in the Niagara Falls City School district. In order to be prepared for the next opportunity, it is important that I dedicate 100% of my time and energy to this task. I look forward to the challenges ahead and serving our students and families in our community.” City of Niagara Falls Councilman Andrew Touma

City of Niagara Falls Mayor Mayor Robert Restaino said during the short time he and Touma worked together, “he has been a reasonable and supportive voice throughout that time.”