City of Niagara Falls extends due date of refuse fee

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Residents in Niagara Falls are getting an extension for the collection of their first installment of the refuse fee.

City officials announced the due date is moving from August 15 to August 31.

Mayor Robert Restaino is moving the payment date out to address outstanding service change requests following calls the city received.

Due to a heavy volume of repeat calls, the city is advising residents who have already contacted City Hall or the Department of Public Works there is no need to contact them again.

The Department of Public Works will address any outstanding questions or concerns from residents, already submitted via phone or online, on or before August 21.

For any new concerns, officials say you can contact the Department of Public Works at 716-286-4826.

