City of Niagara Falls installing dropbox for residents to pay parking violation fines

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of Niagara Falls says it’s installing a dropbox at the entrance of the Municipal Court Building at 1925 Main Street.

In response to COVID-19 guidelines, this dropbox will be for parking violation fines, as an effort to decrease foot traffic at the city’s courthouse.

Officials say, residents visiting the Municipal Court Building to pay their fines, are asked to insert their paperwork and payment into the dropbox instead of heading inside to the parking violations window.

Residents with any questions about the parking fines are encouraged to call 716-286-4950.

