City officials announce paving and roadwork schedule in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino announced the paving and roadwork schedule for the city today.
The work will begin today on Frontier Avenue from 93rd to 95th Street.
Restaino said these are the first ten streets to be worked on this season and that the city will continue to provide updates on this scheduled work.
City officials said the information is available on the city’s website and Facebook pages.
“We know that the quality of roads is important to the residents of Niagara Falls,” said Mayor Restaino. “Our hope is to address issues with the roads as quickly and seamlessly as possible, creating better driving conditions and safer roadways throughout the Niagara Falls community.”
The city will announce any additional scheduled roadwork as the season progresses based on the progress of the current work, according to Restaino.
You can see the current schedule below:
- Frontier Avenue: From 93rd Street to 95th Street
- 93rd Street: From Frontier Avenue to dead end at Bergholtz Creek
- 87th Street: From Niagara Falls Boulevard to Bollier Avenue
- 86th Street: From Niagara Falls Boulevard to Bollier Avenue
- 85th Street: From Niagara Falls Boulevard to South Military Road
- Council Street: From Rivershore Drive to Jolliet Avenue
- 84th Street: From Buffalo Avenue to Stephenson Avenue
- 60th Street: From Frontier Avenue to Niagara Falls Boulevard
- North Avenue: From Lockport Street to Hyde Park Boulevard
- Whitney Avenue: From 11th Street to Hyde Park Boulevard