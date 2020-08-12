Community diagnostic testing for COVID-19 resuming in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–COVID-19 diagnostic testing will resume at select community sites on Friday, according to the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Testing was paused in mid-July due to widespread difficulty in obtaining testing supplies, officials say.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center says the City Council approved Mayor Robert Restaino’s request on Friday to allocate $50,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to offset testing costs and kick start the program.

The first wave of testing will target neighborhoods the medical center has identified as COVID-19 hot spots.

NFMMC says the second round of testing will begin on August 24 and will focus on city schools.

Testing at Abate Elementary and Cataract Elementary schools will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Testing at Niagara Street School will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

Officials say test times at other listed sites will be from 1-4 p.m.

Pre-registration is recommended. To register, or for information, call 716-278-4496.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center says scheduled dates and locations are:

Friday – Niagara Towers, 901 Cedar Ave.

Tuesday – Beloved Community, 1710 Calumet Ave.

Aug. 21 – Spallino Towers, 720 10th St.

Aug. 24 – Abate Elementary School, 1625 Lockport St.

Aug. 25 – Niagara Street School, 2513 Niagara St.

Aug. 28 – Cataract Elementary School, 6431 Girard Ave.

Aug. 29 – Niagara Falls High School, 4455 Porter Road

Sept. 4 – Wrobel Towers, 800 Niagara Ave.

