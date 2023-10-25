BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Como Restaurant, a favorite in Niagara Falls that has been in business for over 90 years, will close.
The Italian restaurant’s last day is on Saturday, a realtor involved in the process confirmed to News 4, and the building is being sold.
The restaurant hopes to re-open in the spring once new owners have taken over.
The restaurant has been in business on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls since 1927, according to its website.
