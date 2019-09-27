Comptroller: Niagara Falls has serious financial concerns

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York’s fiscal watchdog says the City of Niagara Falls has significant concerns with its finances.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office announced nine cities in New York that he says are under significant financial stress.

Niagara Falls was the only city in western New York that made the list.

Factors include how much cash cities have on hand, and how much money they borrow.

The city received payments from New York State for hosting the Seneca Niagara Casino, but those stopped after 2017.

Those payments made up about 10 percent of the city’s revenue.