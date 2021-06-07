Congressmembers push to host reserve component at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station has a chance to host a reserve component.

Now, Congressmembers Brian Higgins and Chris Jacobs are leading a push to bring the next KC-46A Pegasus Wing to our area.

They say because the base is close to both Lake Ontario and Fort Drum the base would provide refueling support to the Eastern Seaboard, European Command, and the Arctic Circle.

The reserve station is one of six in the running to host the reserve component.

A final decision will be made in the fall.