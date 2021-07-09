Construction to soon begin on rehabilitation project in downtown Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Construction will soon begin on the $6.4 million project to rehabilitate Niagara Street from John B. Daly Boulevard to the Rainbow Bridge Plaza and John B. Daly from Niagara Street to Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls, according to the State Department of Transportation.

Officials tell News 4 the project will transform Niagara Street, reconnecting parts of Niagara Falls’ downtown, enhancing access for pedestrians and bicyclists.

According to the NYSDOT, the project will build upon the recent completion of a project removing a two-mile stretch of the Niagara Scenic Parkway that officials felt was underutilized and turned it into a new area in Niagara Falls State Park called “Gorgeview.”

The project will implement what officials are calling a “road diet” along Niagara Street. This includes removing the center median and moving the south curb line to the north.

Officials say that allows them to install new sidewalks and a multi-directional bike path separate from vehicle traffic along the south side of Niagara Street.

Niagara Street and John B. Daly Boulevard will have drainage improvements and will be resurfaced. The NYSDOT says they will install left-turn lanes at John B. Daly and Falls Street.

The Department of Transportation will also replace traffic signs and signals along Niagara Street and at the intersection of John B. Daly and Rainbow Boulevards.

Additionally, the NYSDOT will replace the overhead sign structure at the Rainbow Bridge Plaza.

They will also upgrade ramps, crosswalks, and pedestrian signals with countdown timers.

The NYSDOT expects construction on the project to be completed in late 2022.