Convicted killer charged with rape last month now facing charges in 2 more cases

Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A convicted killer who was recently charged with rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, is facing even more charges.

Kyle Cummings, 32, was granted parole last year after spending years in prison for his role in the murder of Jennifer Bolender, a Niagara Falls teenager, back in 2002.

Last month, he was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on two counts of second-degree rape, one count of second-degree sexual abuse, one count of third-degree sexual abuse, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Now, Cummings is facing charges in two more cases.

In one case, Cummings was charged with two counts each of endangering the welfare of a child under 17 and unlawfully dealing with a child by supplying alcohol.

In the other case, Cummings was charged with kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child. For this case, his bail was set at $15,000.

Cummings will be back in court on the morning of August 10.

