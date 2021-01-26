COVID-19 patient discharged after 67 days at Niagara Falls Memorial Center

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A patient who spent more than two months at Niagara Falls Memorial Center fighting COVID-19 is out of the hospital tonight.

Michael Gawel spent 67 days on a ventilator. The staff gathered to celebrate his recovery and discharge this morning.

The hospital’s president says 10 months into the pandemic, it’s important to recognize every win you get.

“Felt like it was gone a couple of times and they brought me back when my wife concur it wasn’t for her here I’d be gone, I’d be dead,” Gawel said.

Niagara Falls Memorial Center President and CEO Joe Ruffalo said, “it’s important for the morale of the staff and this institution because they’ve seen so much over the past 10 months to so many people taking suffering from COVID.”

Gawel is now headed to an outpatient center to continue his recovery.

He hopes to be home and back at work in the next few weeks.