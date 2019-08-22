North Tonawanda woman killed in crash while trying to avoid dogs on I-190

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda woman was killed in a crash on I-190 SB Thursday morning.

New York State police say Georgette Potter, 46, was driving a Jeep south on the road when she tried to avoid two dogs, but struck them both.

Subsequently, the vehicle overturned, causing Potter to be ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say Potter was sitting on her buckled seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash briefly closed the I-190 Southbound beyond Buffalo Ave. for about three hours, reopening shortly before 6:30 a.m.