NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– The creator and co-founder of the popular gym chain, Orangetheory Fitness, is back in town.

She went to Niagara Falls High School, where her father also worked.

Today, she dedicated something special to her dad who passed away.

Ellen Latham created the popular gym chain back in 2010.

Now there are more than 1,000 Orangetheory gyms across the world, but Latham is proud of her roots and was back in Niagara Falls today with a special dedication and announcement.