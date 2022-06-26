NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, a spokesperson for Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino announced a 20-inch water main break at James Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard.

According to the Niagara Falls Water Board, there is lower water pressure in the DeVeaux area due to the size of the break. Crews arrived at the scene scene Sunday morning for repairs and will remain on-site until those repairs are complete.

The Mayor’s office said crews will return Monday to replace a broken water main valve next to the current break, impacting southbound traffic on Hyde Park Boulevard, as well as current Department of Transportation road work in the area.

The Niagara Falls Water Board will reportedly need to continue remedial road repair on the northbound lane and the southbound lane will be reduced to one lane for the water main valve replacement.