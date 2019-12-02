Crime Stoppers offer up to $2,500 for arrest of Niagara Falls man wanted for burglary

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–27-year-old Edward Parmer of Niagara Falls is wanted by Niagara Falls Police and U.S. Marshals for burglary, according to Crime Stoppers.

They’re offering up to a $2,500 reward for Parmer’s arrest.

His last known address is 724 Monteagle Street in Niagara Falls.

Officials say he’s a black male, 5’05”, and 130 lbs. Citizens are asked to come forward with information on his location.

Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to contact them at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.