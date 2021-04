NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Xavier Crayton.

Crayton is wanted by the Niagara Falls Police Department US Marshalls, according to Crime Stoppers.

Officials ask anyone with information on where to locate Crayton to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip on their app.