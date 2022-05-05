NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officers have made an arrest in the 2020 death of a Niagara Falls woman.

In September that year, Mariah Wilson, 28, was found dead in her apartment on LaSalle Avenue.

After 18 months of investigation, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced the unsealing of an indictment charging 28-year-old Niagara Falls resident Atrel Hudson.

Hudson, who is currently being held in the Niagara County Jail, was accused of first and second-degree murder, as well as sexual abuse, burglary and criminal possession of a weapon.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In addition to this, Hudson faces a robbery charge in an unrelated matter. He’s been accused of robbing a 7-Eleven store on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls the same month of Wilson’s death. He was arrested a month later.

(Correction: An earlier version of this story contained a misspelling of the defendant’s name. It has since been corrected.)