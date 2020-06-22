De Dee’s Dairy putting pictures of shelter dogs in ice cream cups to help them get adopted

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–De Dee’s Dairy is teaming up with the Niagara County SPCA with the new #AdoptAPupInACup campaign to help shelter dogs get adopted.

Customers will find a stick with a laminated photo of an adoptable dog from the SPCA attached to each “Pup Cup,” a cup filled with vanilla custard and a dog bone.

The SPCA says De Dee’s will also donate $1 from each “Pup Cup” sold to the animal shelter.

“De Dee’s Dairy is ‘MOOVED’ to unite with the dedication and skills of Niagara County SPCA in finding loving pups a ‘furever’ home. As we work together paw in paw, our mission is to help in any way that we can with the release of the #AdoptAPupInACup campaign,” owners Gary Wilcox, Ryan Wilcox, and Bob Urso said.

According to the Niagara County SPCA, this comes after the success of the “Pizza + Pups” partnership with Just Pizza in Amherst, where adoptable dogs are featured on the pizza boxes year-round.

The shelter manager will handmake the stickers and deliver them to De Dee’s throughout the summer.

“Having community partners like De Dee’s Dairy, who want to help make a difference in the lives of our shelter pets, means the world and we are incredibly grateful for their kindness and generosity,” Director of Community Engagement for the SPCA Kimberly LaRussa said.

