NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The death of a three-year-old child in Niagara Falls is under investigation as a homicide.

On Friday afternoon, Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek confirmed to News 4 that an investigation is ongoing, but the name of the victim is not known at this time.

It is also not known if authorities have made any arrests related to this case.

News 4 is working to provide more details surrounding the investigation.