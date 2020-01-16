Death of well-known Niagara Falls deli owner ruled a homicide

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police tell News 4 that a homicide investigation is underway in the death of deli owner Jessie Richardson.

Richardson, 69, was well-known in the community, some even calling him a pillar of Niagara Falls.

On the morning of Christmas Eve, Richardson was found dead as the result of a gunshot wound, and a gun was located in his hand.

Despite this, people who knew Richardson did not believe his death was the result of suicide, and they were right.

Members of Richardson’s family think he was killed by the same people who had recently robbed him.