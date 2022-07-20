NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation along with the Ralph Wilson Jr. Foundation, has completed the gateway renovations at Devil’s Hole State, Park.

The $795,000 project includes a gateway feature and a bike plaza. The project also includes refurbished landscaping, upgraded waterlines, new pathways, overhead lighting and the gateway restroom was renovated and made ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible.

In addition to the gateway plaza project, the New York Power Authority through the Niagara River Greenway relicensing fund, has provided nearly $1.3 million on projects to the stairs into the Gorge.

City of Niagara Falls Mayor Restaino said, “The new Devil’s Hole State Park Gateway will help to elevate and expand our experience – making a trip to Devil’s Hole State Park yet another highly accessible, local, affordable getaway for our residents.”

Photo courtesy of NYS Parks

Photo courtesy of NYS Parks

Photo courtesy of NYS Parks

Photo courtesy of NYS Parks

Congressman Brian Higgins said, “There are so many ways to explore the wonder and majesty of Niagara Falls including through a growing network of interconnected trails. This project, made possible by New York State Parks and the Ralph Wilson Foundation, builds on continued efforts to improve access and the visitor experience.”