DiCamillo Bakery celebrates 100 years

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A family is celebrating 100 years of baked goodness today.

The DiCamillo Family Bakery hit a milestone anniversary.

It first opened 100 years ago in 1920.

The original store was located on 14th Street in Niagara Falls, but now its flagship office is on Linwood Avenue.

The owner, Matthew DiCamillo says his great grandfather started the bakery.

He says the success comes from the connection made with locals in the Cataract City.

DiCamillo’s bakery has five locations throughout Western New York.

It’s open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.