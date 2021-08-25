Disney Store at Fashion Outlets to close by September 15

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Disney Store at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls is set to close.
The store is one of many across the country that will be shutting down.
According to Shop Disney, the Niagara Falls store will close on or before September 15.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.