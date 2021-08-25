Disney Store at Fashion Outlets to close by September 15

Logo of a Disney Store is seen at Disneyland park in Chessy, near Marne-la-Vallee, outside Paris on March 31, 2012. (THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Disney Store at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls is set to close.

The store is one of many across the country that will be shutting down.

According to Shop Disney, the Niagara Falls store will close on or before September 15.

