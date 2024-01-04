NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls family is feeling a small sense of justice, after the driver involved in a crash that seriously injured their daughter has now been charged.

It has been a nightmare for the Quarantillo family of Niagara Falls. Six months ago, their daughter was on her bike and was involved in a horrible car crash. Now the person behind the wheel faces charges.

Back in July, Nevaeh Quarantillo was enjoying a carefree day on her bike with her cousin, when she was mowed down by a driver on Ferry Avenue in the Falls.

We spoke to Nevaeh’s mom by phone.

“From the beginning, it was truthfully very scary even throughout her journey, they say it’s like a rollercoaster ride honestly, up and down we have good days, we have okay days, we have sad days and we have scary days,” said Nevaeh’s mom, Michelle Frame.

Nevaeh was pinned under the car, as first responders rushed to the scene. Frame says Nevaeh suffered third degree burns and was not getting oxygen to her brain for 8 to 10 minutes. For nearly six months, she’s been in a coma in the ICU at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

“She’s been showing progress, the doctors weren’t very promising with us from the beginning but Nevaeh is kicking butt on this journey,” Frame said.

Because her family had recently moved to the area, Nevaeh did not have her helmet on because it was in storage.

Family have documented Neveah’s progress on a Facebook page called Neveah’s Prayer Book — saying Neveah is now off a ventilator and breathing on her own and is now starting to turn her head, thumb and toes — amazing signs of progress.

There’s also a new development in the criminal case against the driver. Prosecutors have announced 25-year-old Juajhane Cox of Niagara Falls has been charged with assault, vehicular assault and DWI with a minor in the car. If convicted, she could get a maximum of seven years in prison. Nevaeh’s family says they will continue to follow every court date related to the case.

“We’re not happy with what she got, but it’s something,” Frame said.

It will still be a long road to recovery for Nevaeh. Doctors have talked about her eventually needing rehab in Rochester and Syracuse.

There is a GoFundMe account that has been set up to help Nevaeh. There is also a bank account that’s been set up at Woodforest Bank in Walmart on Military Road that has been set up for expenses.