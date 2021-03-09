Driver charged with DWI after pedestrian struck on Portage Road

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A driver has been charged after a pedestrian was struck on Portage Rd. in Niagara Falls Monday night.

Around 7:10 p.m., police responded to the scene, where a woman was found unconscious after being struck by a 2013 Toyota.

She was taken to ECMC to be treated for significant head and leg injuries. As of Tuesday morning, she was in the trauma ICU awaiting surgery.

The 63-year-old driver, who was not named, is facing charges of vehicular assault, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI and circumventing an interlock device. Additional charges are pending.