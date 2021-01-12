Driver, passenger taken into custody in Niagara Falls after police pursuit

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls driver and his passenger were taken into custody following a lengthy police pursuit.

On Sunday, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Quarcini, Jr., 47, failed to yield to State Troopers twice before a Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop him.

They say Quarcini led officers through the Town of Niagara and Grand Island before his vehicle became disabled on Pierce Ave. in Niagara Falls.

Quarcini, who had a warrant out of Tonawanda, was accused of unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and several other vehicle and traffic charges.

His passenger, 31-year-old Heather Moody, had two warrants and was also taken into custody.

Quarcini was remanded to the Niagara County Jail while Moody was taken to Niagara Falls police.