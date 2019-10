(WIVB) — If you’re in Niagara Falls on Friday, you’ve got a chance to get some free donuts.

Dunkin’ Donuts is showing off its first-ever Halloween costume.

To do this, “The Dunkin’ Runner” will make stops in seven cities, and one of those happens to be Niagara Falls.

The first 200 guests to show up at the Niagara St. cafe at 10 a.m. will get free donuts.