NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 91-year-old man died after he was hit by a car in Niagara Falls on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.
Police responded to Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road around 1:25 p.m. Thursday, where the man had been hit by a 28-year-old woman in a Jeep while crossing Niagara Falls Boulevard. He was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The woman was not injured. The accident is still under investigation.
