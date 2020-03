NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Police say there is an evacuation in progress in Niagara Falls.

Police are conducting the evacuation on Cedar Avenue and Third Street as a precaution in an ongoing investigation.

According to officials, State Police are currently working with Niagara Falls Police and members of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

Troop A- Evacuation in progress on Cedar Ave & Third St. in the city of Niagara Falls as a precaution in an ongoing investigation. SP are working with Niagara Falls PD & NCSO at this time — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) March 25, 2020

Police say they with release further updates at a later time.