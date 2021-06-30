Everything you need to know about New York’s upcoming gun buyback in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — You can get money and an iPad on July 10 in exchange for a gun during New York’s community “Gun Buyback” event in Niagara Falls.

The buyback is in collaboration with the state Attorney General’s office and the Niagara Falls Police Department. Members of the community will get a pre-paid gift card in exchange for their firearms.

If you turn in a working handgun or assault rifle, you can get an iPad on top of the gift card. If you qualify for an iPad, it’s on a first-come-first-serve basis and only one per person.

The buyback is on July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John’s African Methodist Episcopal Church on 917 Garden and Richard Allen Way. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Here’s a breakdown of how much you can get for your firearm:

Assault Rifle: $250

Handgun: $150

Rifle or shotgun: $75

Non-working or antique gun: $25

Guns must be unloaded and placed in a plastic bag, paper bag or box when brought to the drop-off site. The AG’s office says people can surrender as many firearms as they want. Anyone can participate in the program, licensed gun dealers. Active or retired law enforcement is not eligible.

No identification is required to participate as this is an amnesty program.

For more information, dial (716) 853-8400 or email intergovernmental.affairs@ag.ny.gov.