Exit 21 on I-190 in Niagara Falls to be closed Tuesday morning and early afternoon

Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced today there will be sign maintenance on a portion of Interstate 190 in Niagara Falls. As a result, Exit 21, the northbound I-190 ramp to westbound Niagara Scenic Parkway, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

A posted detour will have drivers take Exit 21 to Buffalo Avenue to the westbound Niagara Scenic entrance ramp. In the announcement, the NYSDOT said the sign work could be delayed in the event of inclement weather. It also urged motorists to drive responsibly in work zones.

