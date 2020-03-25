Family holds social distancing birthday parade in Niagara Falls for woman

1  of  3
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Western New York family is using social distancing to help create unforgettable memories.

Sara Robins is turning 81-years-young this year.

To celebrate at a socially appropriate distance, her family held a parade in her honor down Bell Street in Niagara Falls.

We caught up with Sara moments after her family surprised her.

She was at a loss for words.

“Oh my god, it was the most exciting thing that ever happened. That was the nicest birthday I’ve ever had. At 81 I can’t believe it,” she said.

