Family holds social distancing birthday parade in Niagara Falls for woman

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Western New York family is using social distancing to help create unforgettable memories.

Sara Robins is turning 81-years-young this year.

To celebrate at a socially appropriate distance, her family held a parade in her honor down Bell Street in Niagara Falls.

We caught up with Sara moments after her family surprised her.

She was at a loss for words.

“Oh my god, it was the most exciting thing that ever happened. That was the nicest birthday I’ve ever had. At 81 I can’t believe it,” she said.