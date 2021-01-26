Family of baby battling rare syndrome thanks local hospital and Buffalo Bills

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Baby Amara Healy certainly has spirit. “She is just filled with smiles, coos and little giggles,” said her grandmother, Gina Healy-Veihdeffer. “And she will change the world and be an example of being brave and strong.”

She also has grit. She was born with a very rare condition, having invasive surgery at just three-weeks-old.

“She is one out of every 100,000 babies born with this syndrome and in this area,” said Healy-Veihdeffer. “She is known to be, right now, the only baby that does not have all her fingers and all her toes.”

Her grandmother Gina, has no doubt Amara is here today because of the care she has received at Oishei Children’s Hospital. And the family’s history with the hospital dates back two decades, when Amara’s father Jonathan was cared for there.

“We are bonded with them,” she said. “To think 22 years later, my son has a severely handicapped baby and the hospital helped him.”

During his stay back in 1998, he was paid a visit by former Buffalo Bills Quarterback Rob Johnson.

“He said you know it’ll be okay.”

Now another Bills connection. The Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing , in honor or Josh Allen’s late grandmother, will soon be part of the hospital. Gina says both Oishei and the Buffalo Bills have given them hope. “I know that baby Amara will have a chance to do just as much as Jonathan, her father, did,” she said.

Amara has another intensive surgery coming up. Sweet Buffalo has created a GoFundMe, which you can find here. Grandma Gina just asks that the community keeps Amara in their thoughts.

“We just need prayers,” she said.