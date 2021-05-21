Fashion Outlets adopting CDC mask guidance

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Fashion Outlets announced that as of Thursday, fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a face-covering inside the mall.

According to officials, those not fully vaccinated will need to continue wearing a mask.

Each store does have the ability to set its mask-related rules, so Outlets officials say shoppers should have a mask available.

The mall says it’s in the process of communicating this info through its website and social media platforms, as well as updating signage in the mall.

“Thanks for your time and patience. Our ‘COVID Team’ wanted to fully understand the new CDC guidance and the revised New York State restrictions in order to be well informed of the impacts on our shoppers, retailers, and employees,” the Fashion Outlets wrote.