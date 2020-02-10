Controversial t-shirt at Fashion Outlets’ Free Agent store no longer for sale

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A representative of the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls has responded to the social media backlash caused by a shirt found at Free Agent.

The shirt, seen on display in the store, appeared to depict Disney mascot Mickey Mouse shooting drugs into his arm.

Free Agent says the shirt was originally designed by Vivienne Westwood before it was reinterpreted and sold throughout the U.S.

In response to the controversy the image caused, the mall took action, making sure the item was removed from the display. Here is their statement:

“Over the weekend, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, USA was made aware of an inappropriate item on display at a retailer. We took immediate action to have the item removed. Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls is a family-friendly destination and we will work with that retailer to ensure this does not occur again.”

According to the store, the item has sold out, and there are no plans to restock it.