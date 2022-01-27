Fatal shooting in New Jersey leads to three arrests in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men wanted in connection to a New Jersey homicide have been arrested in Niagara Falls.
Two weeks ago, 23-year-old Luis Rivera was fatally shot while leaving a gas station in Vineland, New Jersey. The U.S. Marshals Service says he was killed in a targeted, ambush-style attack.
Authorities say that after leaving Rivera for dead, Luis Feliciano, 19, Edwin Escobar, 20, and Shaqwil Marlow, 19, all fled to Niagara Falls.
After law enforcement officers received information that they might be in the area, the three were arrested Wednesday morning at a home on 24th Street.
Each was charged with the following crimes:
- Luis Feliciano – unlawful possession of a weapon
- Edwin Escobar – conspiracy to commit murder
- Shaqwil Marlow – murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal mischief
Feliciano, Escobar and Marlow are all residents of New Jersey.
