NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on the 600 block of 15th St. in Niagara Falls Wednesday morning.

Inside the building, a stairwell was missing, so crews had to fight the fire from the outside only.

The building was a total loss and is scheduled for demolition.

No firefighters were injured.

