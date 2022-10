NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roads in Niagara Falls are closed following a fire at a junkyard.

Niagara Falls police say a fire broke out at Myles & Myles Junkyard around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The fire has closed Lockport Road from Duluth Street to Military Road. Fire crews are still on scene.

There were no injuries reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.