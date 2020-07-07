Crews trying to determine if person was trapped inside as fire destroys 3 buildings in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three buildings in Niagara Falls were destroyed by fire overnight.

Crews went to the scene on Niagara St. shortly before Midnight. Two of the buildings were residential, while the third appeared to have mixed use.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but firefighters have been trying to determine whether or not someone was trapped inside one of the buildings.

A couple who lived in one of the buildings thought they lost their dog in the fire, but they were later reunited when the dog was seen coming around the fence and rubble.

Later in the day, officials say the structures will be torn down. People have been asked to avoid the area.

