NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at 520 17th St. on Thursday evening.
According to city officials, the fire originated in a back bedroom on the second floor. The residents of the second floor apartment evacuated the building with some smoke exposure, but did not request first aid. Occupants of the first floor escaped unharmed, and the third floor resident was not home at the time of the fire.
The Red Cross was called to assist the first and second floor residents with housing. The fire department prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.
New on WIVB.com
- Fire in Niagara Falls Thursday evening cleared with no injuries
- Josh Allen’s jersey, cleats from Week 16 added to Pro Football HOF
- Tractor-trailer strikes and kills 15-year-old in Jamestown
- Buffalo Grand Hotel “secured” by law enforcement, fire commissioner says
- Country artists Zac Brown, Elle King, Sam Hunt out of New Year’s TV special due to ‘COVID-19 safety protocols’