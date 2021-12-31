Fire in Niagara Falls Thursday evening cleared with no injuries

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at 520 17th St. on Thursday evening.

According to city officials, the fire originated in a back bedroom on the second floor. The residents of the second floor apartment evacuated the building with some smoke exposure, but did not request first aid. Occupants of the first floor escaped unharmed, and the third floor resident was not home at the time of the fire.

The Red Cross was called to assist the first and second floor residents with housing. The fire department prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.