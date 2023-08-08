NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Firefighters Association of the State of New York is hosting hundreds of volunteer firefighters and their families for their 151st annual convention starting Tuesday in Niagara Falls.

The event runs until Aug. 12 at the Sheraton Niagara Falls, giving the many firefighters from across the state a chance to share ideas, tactics and stories, while also providing a boost for the local economy.

Two of the biggest topics of the four-day event will be recruitment, which has been down in recent years, as well as the fact that New York State leads the nation in home fire deaths this year, totaling over 100.

The Firefighters Association hopes to share fire safety tips while also pushing for the state to pass new legislation that would make fire protection products tax-exempt. They also intend to try and add new heroes to their teams throughout the course of the event.

Some of the convention’s events include a golf tournament, training sessions as well as an awards presentation.

To learn more about the Firefighters Association, click here. You can also sign up to become a volunteer firefighter in New York State here.