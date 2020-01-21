Firefighters quickly knock down fire in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire broke out at a building in Niagara Falls early Tuesday morning.

The building’s tenant and her dog were able to safely make it out of the 1.5-story structure on Niagara Ave. once the fire began.

Firefighters think the incident may have been started by a supplemental heating device. They were able to bring the flames down rather quickly.

It’s not clear if the building is a total loss, but it has clearly suffered substantial damage.

If you’re driving through the area, it’s worth noting that the street became icy after firefighters doused the structure with water. This may affect the morning commute.