Fireworks make a return to Niagara Falls’ Hyde Park this Fourth of July

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those looking to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July can add Hyde Park in Niagara Falls to their list of places to check out.

Mayor Robert Restaino says the fireworks display at Hyde Park is back this year after a hiatus due to the pandemic last Independence Day. He adds that residents of the Cataract City can expect more events to resume now that New York State has lifted those COVID-19 mandates.

The festivities will kick off at dusk.

“The City of Niagara Falls is proud to be able to resume the fireworks display at Hyde Park on our Nations birthday,” said Mayor Restaino. “With the celebrations seen throughout the state, it seems fitting to bring back the fireworks at Hyde Park,” said Mayor Restaino.