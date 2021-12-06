Five-year-old Cheektowaga boy injured on horse and carriage ride

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Dec. 4, Niagara Falls Police were called to investigate an incident on Old Falls Street, where a 5-year-old boy fell from a horse and carriage ride owned by International Wedding and Carriage Rides of Lewiston.

Around 2:50 p.m., the boy, from Cheektowaga, leaned over the side of the carriage and fell to the ground, where he was run over by the carriage’s rear wheel. He was accompanied by his parents and sibling at the time of the incident and was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where he is being evaluated for internal injuries.

The boy is in stable but guarded condition at the hospital. The owner and operator of the carriage are cooperating in the investigation of the incident.