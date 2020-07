NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Get ready to try some of the best food Western New York has to offer, Food Truck Thursdays are back!

A different vendor will be featured each week at the Niagara Falls train station.

It’s from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Socially distance seating will be available inside and outside.

The event coordinator says he wasn’t sure if the food truck series would happen because of the pandemic.

The food truck series goes until September 10.

Here’s the full schedule: