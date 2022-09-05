NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were injured following a rock slide at Devil’s Hole in Niagara Falls, police told News 4.

Police said that at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, they found the four people injured at Niagara Gorge. One person suffered a broken arm, one suffered a broken leg and the other two had minor injuries.

Park officials said crews will address any necessary changes before the trail is re-opened. The trail is expected to re-open on either Tuesday or Wednesday.